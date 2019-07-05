  • Water main break leaves some without service in Westmoreland Co.

    Updated:

    LOWER BURRELL, Pa. - A water main break left some people without service on Friday morning.

    It happened at Leechburg Road and Park Drive in Lower Burrell.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Westmoreland County alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The water was shut off.

    Channel 11 is working to learn how many people are impacted.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories