Water main break shuts down intersection near Route 28 in Millvale

MILLVALE, Pa. - An intersection near Route 28 in Millvale is closed off after a water main break.
The break happened where the off ramps from Route 28 converge with East Ohio Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Channel 11’s Ryan Minutello is at the scene where police are asking drivers to find alternate routes.
Water main break in Millvale has a major intersection off of Rt 28 closed. @pgh2o are on scene evaluating the problem. Please use alternate routes. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/Ra9d5EaBtb— Ryan (@WPXIPhotogRyan) November 27, 2018
This is a breaking story, stay with Channel 11 News for the latest details.
