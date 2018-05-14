  • Western Pa. location announced for ‘world's biggest bounce house'

    PITTSBURGH - In April, Pittsburghers found out the “the world’s biggest bounce house” would be coming to the area, and now a location has been set!

    The Big Bounce America will be in New Castle from June 8-10 during the Lawrence County Fair.

    Consisting of 10,000 square feet of inflatable fun, the bounce house isn’t only for children -- adults can get in on the fun as well with adult-only sessions.

    The bounce house isn’t just for bouncing, either. It includes a basketball court, an obstacle course, a giant slide into a massive ball pit and even a DJ.

    The main bounce house is surrounded by the Bounce Village, which features additional bounce structures. Combined with the main bounce house, the attraction ends up being 20,000 square feet.

    Tickets are sold based on sessions for various age groups: toddlers, juniors, bigger kids and adults.

    Prices range between $9 for toddlers and $25 for adults. Entry to the Bounce Village can be added to tickets for an additional charge.

    • June 8: 2:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
    • June 9, 10: 9:15 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

     

    The Lawrence County Fair is at 464 Midway Road, New Castle, Pa. 16101.

    CLICK HERE to find out more.

     
     

