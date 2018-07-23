  • What are the most dangerous times to drive in Pennsylvania?

    Updated:

    We're right in the middle of some of the busiest travel days in our area.

    With kids out of school and summer vacations, the roads are more crowded and possibly more dangerous. We took a deeper look into the safest and most dangerous times to be on our roads and highways.

    Channel 11 went through the data to find out the safest times to drive in Pennsylvania. On Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m., we look at the time of the day when you should be more cautious on the road and why accidents tick back up in the fall.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories