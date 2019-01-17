  • What we know about Penn Hills abduction suspect

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - A 19-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after police said he abducted a 16-year-old girl from her Penn Hills home Wednesday afternoon, prompting an Amber Alert.

    Here’s what we know about the suspect, Jermaine Rodgers:

    • Police said Rodgers broke into the 16-year-old girl’s home Wednesday afternoon and beat the girl before abducting her. An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night.
    • Rodgers is the girl’s ex-boyfriend.
    • Rodgers was arrested early Thursday morning after a standoff at a McKeesport home, where the victim was also located and rescued, authorities said. SWAT officers found Rodgers hiding in a coal cellar.

    • Wednesday was not the first time police investigated an incident involving Rodgers and the girl. In January 2018, Rodgers took her from a school bus and put her in the back of an SUV and started beating her, police said. Rodgers then held her at a Wilkinsburg apartment for four days.
    • Rodgers had been placed on probation on Dec. 6, 2018. Police said the probation was to last a full year.
    • Police said the victim did not have a protection from abuse order against Rodgers.

