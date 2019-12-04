PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh City Council is still deciding how to oversee millions of dollars that will be collected in tax revenue for revitalize and maintain the city's parks.
On Tuesday, council agreed the tax revenue should be audited annually by the city, but they are still debating what additional oversight is needed on how the money can be spent.
Last month, voters approved a referendum that will require residents to pay a $50 annual tax for each $100,000 of assessed property value.
The parks at the top of the list for improvement and why some council members are concerned on Channel 11 News at 5:30.
