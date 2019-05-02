WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A person was shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg Thursday evening.
Dispatchers were notifed of the shooting at the intersection of Swissvale Avenue and Stoner Way around 5:20 p.m.
15 evidence markers can be seen in the alley and on the sidewalk. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/F5mcjQQHtb— Shelley Bortz WPXI (@WPXIShelley) May 2, 2019
When police arrived, they said they found a male shot multiple times.
He was transported to a local hospital in critical, but stable, condition.
Channel 11's Shelley Bortz is at the scene. She can see around 15 evidence markers in an alley way.
Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.
