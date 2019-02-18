Woman jumps from window, escapes police serving felony warrant

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman jumped out a window to elude police attempting to serve a felony warrant Sunday in Allegheny Township, officials said.
The incident happened on West Leechburg Hill Road, where police were serving felony warrants for two women, according to officials.
One of the women was taken into custody, but the other got away after jumping out a window and running, officials said. The search continues.
Police have not said what the warrants were for.
