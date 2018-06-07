  • Woman sues UPMC after thousands exposed to tuberculosis

    PITTSBURGH - A former patient is suing UPMC after she was among thousands of people potentially exposed to tuberculosis.

    According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, Michele Harris-Barber is seeking more than $25,000 in damages.

