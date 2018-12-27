Woman wants return of dog that went missing, then was adopted by someone else

A young Latrobe woman is fighting to get her dog home after it went missing, and then was adopted by a new family.
The woman says relatives waited weeks to tell her the dog was missing, and after he ended up at the Westmoreland County Humane Society, he was adopted by a new family.
State law says facilities can hold found dogs for 48 hours, although if they're microchipped or licensed they often hold them longer as they try to track down owners.
Only Melanie Marsalko is talking to her about what she hopes to see happen, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
