PENN HILLS, Pa. - Channel 11 has learned new information about what led up to a bar fight in Penn Hills that ended with two women stabbed.
One of the women is still in intensive care at UPMC Presby.
Her mother told Channel 11 that instead of being stabbed with a broken beer bottle, as investigators previously said, her daughter was gutted with a razor.
