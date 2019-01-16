Women accused taking $35K in bank heist appear in court

MCCANDLESS, Pa. - Two women accused of robbing banks in the Pittsburgh area appeared in court Wednesday.
Sources tell Channel 11 the duo are suspected of heists in McCandless, Penn Hills and West Mifflin, and they are now capturing the attention of federal investigators.

Jasmine Parrish and her alleged accomplice, Donna Poremski, appeared in court but neither of them had their hearing.
Robbery charges filed for the PNC Park robbery in McCandless were withdrawn for Parrish because she’s under federal indictment.
Poremski is waiting on a federal detainer and, according to officials, the process is delayed because of the government shutdown.
Her hearing was continued until next month. Poremski is accused of holding workers at gunpoint during the bank robbery in McCandless and getting away with $35,000.
