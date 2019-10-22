PITTSBURGH - WPIAL officials said they found "credible evidence" during their investigation into alleged racism at a boy's soccer match but have decided not to punish Connellsville and Taylor Allderdice high schools.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts news stories. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Related Headlines
A spokesperson for the high school sports governing agency said the situation is "an opportunity to educate and heal instead of punishing either school" or athletes.
A letter was sent around following a Labor Day weekend soccer match between the programs where racial and homophobic slurs were allegedly said.
READ: Schools' investigations come up inconclusive after allegations of racist slurs
WPIAL officials have mandated the schools enact anti-discrimination, diversity and sensitivity training for the boys' soccer teams and coaching staffs.
A press release from the WPIAL spokesperson said:
"Racial slurs, homophobic slurs, and other such inexcusable behavior have no place in high school athletics, or society in general, and will not be tolerated by WPIAL. Such behavior is not only offensive but also undermines the values and principles that interscholastic athletics are intended to instill in student-athletes."
This is not the first time these types of accusations have been levied against the Connellsville high school soccer program. During a match with Penn Hills in 2018, there were claims of racial slurs said on the field. WPIAL officials investigated and found the claims credible, but they could not be proven.
TRENDING NOW:
- President Trump's visit to Pittsburgh on Wednesday open to public
- JuJu hypes Steelers locker room with surprise gift
- 400 homes, businesses without gas in Westmoreland County
- VIDEO: Man accused of luring child into his home, but some neighbors don't agree with charges
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}