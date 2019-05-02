0 Woman claims she was arrested for not voting for President Trump in 2016

PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh woman wants to take a city police office to court, claiming she was arrested because she did not vote for President Trump in the 2016 election.

Darian Balcom filed a federal lawsuit accusing the police officer of arresting her because of how she voted and because she quested the officer’s use of a specific word.

“He called me sweetheart at one point and I pretty much automatically responded 'don’t call me sweetheart,'” Balcom explained to Channel 11’s Rick Earle.

Balcom said Officer Gabe Figueroa was questioning her about a possible burglary when all of a suddent he turned to politics and President Trump.

“I replied, 'No, I’m not a supporter of Trump," she said. "He replied, 'Well, I’m glad that he won.' And then he arrested me."

Balcom’s friend, Matthew Grebner, was with her at the time, and he was not charged. He said the officer attempted to explain his actions.

“Well she sassed, she shouldn't have sassed. She's a bleeding heart liberal. She really wasn't doing anything wrong, but you can't sass police,” Grebner said.

Balcom was charged with burglary, and trespassing for allegedly removing cats from an apartment. But Balcom claimed she had permission and was helping the landlord with abandoned animals.

“She had permission to be there, but he wasn't interested in that. Instead, he injected politics into an interaction where he never should have done that and then he retaliated against her because she didn't believe in his political beliefs,” Balcom’s lawyer, Maggie Coleman said.

Balcom spent more than 12 hours in jail. Several months later, all charges were withdrawn.

“You know this is not a country where our government puts us in jail because of who we vote for or who we didn't vote for. I think it's extremely serious and I think it's alarming,” Balcom said.

Pittsburgh Police would not comment on this situation and do not comment on pending litigation. Balcom did file a complaint with the Citizen’s Police Review Board, but they dismissed it.

