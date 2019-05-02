MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - West Virginia University officials said a student was arrested and charged after threatening to go on a “shooting spree”.
In a statement, the school said University Police acted on a tip and arrested 21-year-old freshman student Cheickna Kagnassy from Columbia, Maryland at Vandalia Hall Wednesday night. University Police Deputy Chief Phil Scott said someone called officers after hearing Kagnassy speak about carrying out the “shooting spree” and then killing himself.
According to the statement, Scott said no weapons were found where Kagnassy lived.
The statement from WVU also included comments from the University Police Chief. “Our number one concern is always the safety of the University community and this provides an example of the system working exactly the way it should,” Chief W.P. Chedester said. “Someone saw something and said something. We investigated and found sufficient reason to take action, all within less than 24 hours."
