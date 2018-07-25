YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh's bankruptcy dismissed, reorganization to continue

PITTSBURGH - A judge dismissed the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh's bankruptcy declaration in court on Wednesday.
According to president and CEO Kevin Bolding, this decision will allow the company’s reorganization to continue.
“This is a process of several steps to help us create the Y of the 21st century,” Bolding said in an emailed statement.
The YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh filed for bankruptcy in May and closed its downtown location.
Earlier this month, it was announced that locations in Penn Hills, Wilmerding and Coraopolis will be closing at the end of the summer.
“We are spending time in each community, hearing from those impacted. As we hear from those affected, it’s important to us that we follow a process that ensures the Y continues to provide programs in the affected communities,” Bolding said Wednesday.
