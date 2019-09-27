  • Young people might be turning to black market for vape products

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Every day, there seems to be a new headline about young people dying or in the hospital from illnesses related to vaping.

    States are issuing outright bans on Juuls and vaping products. In Pennsylvania this past week, a vote was taken in the state legislature to increase the age limit for who can purchase these products.

    But all those actions are not stopping people in our area from buying them.

    A local vape shop owner believes it’s not vaping itself -- but the black market vape products young people are buying -- that’s the problem. What he and doctors are saying about those products -- on Channel 11 Morning News.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories