0 Pregnant woman says family was intimidated by armed guards during Disney cruise dispute

MIAMI - Wearing a specially made pink T-shirt that read “Keep calm and enjoy your Disney vacation,” a pregnant mother was barred from boarding a Disney Cruise with her family by armed guards.

Emily Jackson, who is 25-weeks pregnant and had a note from her doctor to travel, flew from St. Louis to Miami for a Disney Magic cruise with 10 members of her family, was told she could not travel for safety concerns after the rest of her party was on the ship, according to WPLG.

"I was crying,” Jackson told WPLG. "I felt so bad because I felt like it was my fault that everybody couldn't go."

Disney Cruise Lines, like many others, does not allow woman over 24 weeks pregnant to board.

The family deboarded and their luggage was already stowed. Jackson said as they tried to resolve the issue with the luggage, armed guards and a K-9 officer arrived.

"They had the guy with a gun following us. They had a K-9 unit. So, we then had to take both babies outside, wait almost two hours for our luggage outside in the heat. Both babies are red-faced, and it was terrible," Jackson said.

The family said they were refunded for the cruise. Their other vacation costs will not be covered.

