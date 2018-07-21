Toddler drowns in babysitter's pool, twin brother hospitalized, deputies say

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. - A young girl drowned and her twin brother was hospitalized Friday after they were found in a swimming pool while staying with a babysitter in Tennessee, according to Knox County sheriff’s deputies.
The children, who were identified only as nearly 2-year-old twins, were staying at a home on Fox Lonas Road in West Knox County when the incident happened, deputies said. Their babysitter told authorities that she began to look for the twins after another child arrived at her home around 10 a.m. Friday.
She said she found them in the deep end of a swimming pool, deputies said.
First responders attempted to revive the children and rushed them to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in critical condition, WBIR reported.
Deputies said the girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. The boy was on life support Friday.
Authorities are investigating the incident.
