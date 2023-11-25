Deputies locate kangaroo named Stevie who disappeared in Georgia

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — Officials helped rescue a pet kangaroo that went missing on Friday in Gilmer County, Georgia.

The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that the pet kangaroo named Stevie was with his owner from out of state when he went missing in the Blackberry Mountain area on Friday.

Deputies began searching for him around 1 p.m., according to WSB-TV.

“No folks, this is not a joke!” deputies said on Facebook.

Stevie was found later in the day Friday but officials did not say where he was found, according to WSB.