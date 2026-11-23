Two will soon become one. Starting next month, the years-long push to merge Disney+ and Hulu into one hub is almost done.

Walt Disney Company executives announced that the process to combine the two apps into one is “nearly complete,” with streaming controlled by Disney coming under the Disney+ umbrella, according to Variety.

The news came during the September 2026 earnings report, while the integration started in 2023, two years before Disney bought NBCUniversal’s one-third stake in Hulu.

Hulu was a partnership between Disney, Comcast and Fox when it first launched, USA Today reported. Disney owns Fox.

Starting in December, customers of the Disney+ and Hulu bundle “will have a fully unified experience on Disney+, including live TV and select premium ad-ons, creating a more seamless way to discover and engage with the breadth of content across our brands and franchises,” CEO Josh D’Amaro and CFO Hugh Johnston said.

Around the same time, Disney+ will include creator content as part of an agreement with TikTok to be “strategically aligned” with the “Avengers: Doomsday” release on Dec. 18, Variety reported.

It is not known when Hulu will be sunset, and standalone subscriptions are still available in the U.S.

Disney+/Hulu Premium bundle is $21.99, or about half of what each costs separately. It is not known whether the new unified app will change the price, TechRadar reported.

The ad-supported Disney+/Hulu bundle is $12.99, or about 50 cents more than each if purchased individually.

©2026 Cox Media Group