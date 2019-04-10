Woman killed when school bus crushes car during accident

CLINTON, Md. - At least one person is dead and six others are injured after a crash involving a school bus in Maryland. It happened early Wednesday in Clinton.
Multiple cars were involved, with one crushed underneath the school bus. A dump truck also overturned.
No students were on board the bus at the time of the accident.
There is no word on what caused the crash.
NBC/WRC
