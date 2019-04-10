  • Woman killed when school bus crushes car during accident

    Updated:

    CLINTON, Md. - At least one person is dead and six others are injured after a crash involving a school bus in Maryland. It happened early Wednesday in Clinton.

    Multiple cars were involved, with one crushed underneath the school bus. A dump truck also overturned. 

    No students were on board the bus at the time of the accident. 

    There is no word on what caused the crash.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    NBC/WRC

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories