69-year-old man wants to legally be 49

Age is just a number. A positivity coach in the Netherlands says that while his may technically be 69 years old, he doesn’t live like someone pushing 70, so he is asking a court to allow him to legally change his age.
Yes you read that right.
Emile Ratelband wants the courts to allow him to shave 20 years off his legal birthday, The Associated Press reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers Antonio Brown cited for going 100+ mph on McKnight Road
- Suspect identified in California shooting that killed 12, including sheriff's deputy
- Parkway West partially closed in Robinson following crash
- VIDEO: Poisonous, endangered frogs found at airport
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Ratelband is citing that other personal transformations are allowing him to consider changing his age legally.
“With this free(dom) of choice, choice of name, freeness of gender, I want to have my own age. I want to control myself,” Ratelband said.
He says it is in an effort to combat age discrimination -- in the business world and especially on dating websites.
“So when I ask for a mortgage, for example, they say it’s impossible,” Ratelband told the AP. “If I go on Tinder, then I get women from 68, 69 when women are there.”
Ratelband said that he doesn’t want to lie but wants to be himself.
He also said that if the courts agree to allow him to adjust his age, he’d forfeit his monthly pension of about $1,370 a month, saving his country about $343,000 by Ratelband’s accounts.
The ruling could come in about four weeks, the AP reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}