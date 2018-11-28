0 X-ray art gallery shows what lies beneath

KENT, England - A new art gallery in Kent, England, gives guests the chance to really see "through" the artist's work.

X-ray images created by British artist Nick Veasey are inviting visitors to step behind the scenes and learn how the artwork is created. "So I come in just to have a look around, I get to meet the artist himself, he appears out of nowhere, it's extraordinary. And then takes me through the process of how these amazing pieces, these X-rays are actually produced. I mean, yea, you really have to experience this place, it's incredible," said visitor Sarah Neville.

TRENDING NOW:

His gallery includes a dedicated X-ray chamber, housed in a solid concrete pyramid, where Veasey works on his art. It also allows visitors to immerse themselves in the creative process. "Now I've got my own working studio adjacent to the gallery, I do feel a bit like a performance artist because people come and see me doing it and they can share in the process. I really enjoy the reaction from the people because they can't believe how complicated it is," said Veasey.

Veasey uses sophisticated X-ray cameras, producing mesmerizing images that compel viewers to re-evaluate perceptions of objects as they reveal what lies beneath. "In essence, my work is a statement against superficiality. It shows how things are made and what they truly exist of. There's no photoshopping, airbrushing, it's just a real forensic investigation," said Veasey.

The artist has built a reputation as one of the world's leading X-ray artists. His work has been featured on the cover of Time magazine and is found in galleries around the world, including in the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

The opening exhibition currently on show is dedicated to Veasey's work, but he also plans to show work by other artists, focusing on those who take an alternative approach to how they make art.



NBC