Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, Second Lady announce birth of their daughter

PITTSBURGH — Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and Second Lady Blayre Holmes Davis have announced the birth of their daughter, Harper.

“The Second Lady and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our daughter, Harper. We are grateful for the doctors, nurses and our doula for their care over the past nine months and during the delivery. They supported Blayre throughout her pregnancy and ensured her birthing experience was empowering,” Davis said.

David said he and his wife will spend the next few weeks with their daughter and emphasized the importance of parents having access to leave after they have a child.

“We will be spending the coming weeks caring for and bonding with our daughter. We will treasure this time, which is so vital for an infant and new parents. Parental leave is something every new parent should have access to,” Davis said.

The family thanked Pennsylvanians who have supported them throughout the pregnancy.

“We appreciate all of the prayers and well wishes we’ve received, and we thank the good people of Pennsylvania for your love and support,” Davis said.

