Owners of 5 Pennsylvania McDonald’s pay $26,000 in fines over alleged child labor law violations

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Labor says the owners of five McDonald’s in Pennsylvania violated child labor laws.

The department conducted an investigation into Endor Inc., which is stationed in Cranberry Township. They allege the company violated federal child labor regulations by hiring 34 children aged 14-15 years old for work outside of permissible hours.

The business is owned by Paul and Meghan Sweeney and runs two McDonald’s locations in Clarion, one in Brookville, one in Punxsutawney and one in St. Mary’s.

The Department of Labor said the Saint Mary’s location had 10 employed children impacted by the alleged violations.

The department says child workers at these locations worked outside of permissible hours, including:

Before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m. between Labor Day and June 1.

During school hours.

Later than 9 p.m. on days between June 1 and Labor Day.

More than 3 hours on a school day and more than 18 hours during a regular school week.

More than 8 hours on a non-school day.

“Fast food restaurants offer young workers an opportunity to gain valuable work experience, but federal law makes sure their experiences do not come at the expense of their education or well-being,” explained Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. “The Fair Labor Standards Act allows for developmental experiences but restricts the work hours of 14- and 15-year-olds and provides for penalties when employers do not follow the law.”

Endor Inc. paid $26,894 in penalties for the violations.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group