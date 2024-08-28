Steelers starting guard suffers potentially serious injury

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a potentially major injury at practice on Wednesday, as starting left guard Isaac Seumalo left practice with an apparently serious pectoral injury, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Seumalo had been participating in the portion of practice open to the media, before the apparent injury.

Pectoral injuries are serious for offensive lineman and can frequently be season ending, but it does not appear that Seumalo’s will be. Schefter reported that he will not miss the entire season, likely meaning that his pec is not torn, but merely strained. Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt missed seven games when he suffered a pectoral injury in the season opener in 2022, and that was seen as a best-case scenario at that time.

