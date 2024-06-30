2 Steelers Named to 2024 NFL All-Breakout Team

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

After impressive rookie campaigns, both cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and nose tackle Keeanu Benton are expected to take massive leaps for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. Many believe they are on the cusp of being elite players in the NFL.

In a recent article, Bucky Brooks of NFL.com named Porter and Benton to his 2024 NFL All-Breakout Team.

“The Steelers are known for identifying and developing worker bees on the defensive front. Benton appears to be the next young DT poised to give opponents fits,” Brook wrote. “The 6-4, 309-pounder held his own as a part-time starter for a unit specializing in bully ball in the trenches. As an energetic defender with a non-stop motor and active hands, Benton outworks and outlasts blockers to win battles on critical downs. Though it is easier to win when playing alongside T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and Alex Highsmith, Benton’s disruptive talents could help the Steelers get back to playing championship-caliber football.”

