Emergency crews respond to fire at apartment building in McCandless

MCCANDLESS — A massive response was called to a fire at an apartment building in McCandless.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Duncan Avenue and Royal Manor Drive at 9:45 p.m.

The fire appeared to have caused heavy damage to the inside of a kitchen in the building.

Investigators have not reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

