Emergency crews respond to fire at apartment building in McCandless

MCCANDLESS — A massive response was called to a fire at an apartment building in McCandless.
Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Duncan Avenue and Royal Manor Drive at 9:45 p.m.
The fire appeared to have caused heavy damage to the inside of a kitchen in the building.
Investigators have not reported injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group