Aaron Rodgers makes Beanie Bishop’s dream come true

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie slot cornerback Beanie Bishop revealed on Wednesday that the equipment staff is sending both of his interception balls to the New York Jets facility to get them signed by Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that he would sign both balls for Bishop.

“I took them to the equipment (staff) and they’re going to send them to their equipment team in New York. Hopefully we get them signed in the next few days,” Bishop said.

Bishop said in his postgame interview that he was looking for Rodgers to sign the two balls but he couldn’t find him.

“I really want to get them signed and framed, for real… We’ll see how that goes, though,” Bishop told NBC’s Melissa Stark.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group