ACC officially welcomes new members

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

The ACC has officially gotten bigger.

The ACC member schools voted last year to add Cal, Stanford and SMU to its ranks, and as of July 1, the ACC has grown from 15 schools to 18 schools. The ACC is no longer exclusive to the Atlantic coast.

There are now two California schools and a Texas school in the ACC, which is just the latest consequence of the rapidly expanding nature of college athletics.

The ACC needed 12 ‘yes’ votes to expand, and with North Carolina State flipping in favor of expansion after initially voting against expansion, it received the 12 votes it needed.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group