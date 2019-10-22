WASHINGTON - "With drive and charisma, he helped transform a game": that's the reasoning behind the U.S. Postal Service choosing golfer Arnold Palmer to honor with a new stamp.
According to agency officials, the stamp features an action photograph of Palmer at the 1964 U.S. Open at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news stories like this one. CLICK HERE to find out how.
According to the Golf Channel, Palmer won 7 majors and had 62 PGA Tour wins. He was the first golfer to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom and "was the most beloved golfer of all time."
The Palmer stamp is part of a new collection issued for 2020. The Postal Service said it celebrates people, events and cultural milestones unique to U.S. history each year with new stamps. The 2020 crop includes stamps featuring the Lunar New Year, a heart, journalist Gwen Ifill, wild orchids, the state of Maine, the Harlem Renaissance and more.
CLICK HERE for more from USPS on the new stamps coming in 2020.
TRENDING NOW:
- President Trump’s visit to Pittsburgh on Wednesday open to public
- JuJu hypes Steelers locker room with surprise gift
- 400 homes, businesses without gas in Westmoreland County
- VIDEO: Man accused of luring child into his home, but some neighbors don't agree with charges
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}