Bad inning costs Pirates, Quinn Priester in 4-3 loss to Brewers

One bad inning cost Quinn Priester and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night in a 4-3 loss to the Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The National League Central-leading Brewers (24-17) scored all four of their runs in the second inning off Priester and then held on for their fourth win in the last six games. The Pirates (19-24) fell six games behind the Brewers in the division standings.

Priester (0-4) pitched six innings and allowed nine hits and two walks while striking out five. However, the Brewers did enough damage against Priester in the second inning.

