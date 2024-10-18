Browns moving to new domed stadium in Cleveland suburbs

CLEVELAND — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

It’s official. The Cleveland Browns have decided to move the team’s stadium from the lakefront and build a $2.4 billion dome in Brook Park, a suburb of Cleveland. The team’s lease at Huntington Bank Field is up in 2028, so the move will take place in 2029.

“We can see and feel that our Downtown is thriving. Our vision of redeveloping the lakefront is becoming a reality. And more and more businesses are choosing to invest in our great city,” Bibb said when announcing the move. “The Haslams’ choice to move the team away from this progress is frustrating and profoundly disheartening.”

The Browns have always played on the lakefront, but a domed stadium could be an economic boon to the area, similar to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. That’s what the Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam want.

