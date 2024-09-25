Bryan Reynolds, Paul Skenes Win 2024 Top Pirates Awards

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America unveiled their 2024 Pirates awards with outfielder Bryan Reynolds winning the Roberto Clemente Award (team MVP) and rookie sensation Paul Skenes winning the Steve Blass Award (team Cy Young).

Reynolds has paced the Pirates’ offense this season and was named a National League All-Star for the second time in his career. The 29-year-old enters play against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday with a .276/.343/.44 batting line over a team-high 150 games played. He’s hit 29 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and has driven in 85 runs to go along with 10 stolen bases.

For Reynolds, it’s the third time in the last four years that he’s won the award. He was the recipient in both 2021-22 before Ke’Bryan Hayes was announced as the winner last season.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group