No. 1 Pitt Wins Outright ACC Title for the First Time Since 2019

Saturday marked the 19th time in program history that Pitt and Georgia Tech faced off. Throughout the first 18 matches, the Panthers have been dominant against the Yellow Jackets owning a 16-2 record. Throughout the past three months, Pitt has been No. 1 in the country, and the Panthers continued to show today why that is the case.

When both Pitt and Georgia Tech played earlier this season in late September, the Panthers swept the Yellow Jackets in three sets. But this time around the Yellow Jackets were more competitive.

No. 1 Pitt (28-1, 18-1 ACC) knocked off No. 19 Georgia Tech (20-8, 12-7) in five sets (25-10, 24-26, 25-13, 18-25, 17-15) this afternoon at the Fitzgerald Field House. With the win, Pitt won its first outright ACC Title since 2019. It’s also the third time in program history that the Panthers have won the ACC Title outright.

One of the most significant plays that the Panthers will remember this season is their outright clinching title play. Up 16-15 in the final set, Pitt needed to make one more play to make history and they came in clutch. On Rachel Fairbanks’ volley to Olivia Babcock, she was able to the left side of the court and low enough that Georgia Tech’s DeAndra Pierce could not dig the volleyball to win the game.

