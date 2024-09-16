Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi fined for postgame comments after Backyard Brawl win

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pat Narduzzi has been reprimanded by the ACC for his postgame comments following a win against West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl.

The reprimand comes with a $5,000 institutional fine, which will be placed into the Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship account.

The ACC issued a statement regarding the reprimand:

“Narduzzi’s postgame comments, aired on ESPN regarding the officiating crew, were in direct violation of the ACC Sportsmanship Policy that states, ‘public criticism of officials or public comments evaluating the officiating of particular contests is not in the best interest of intercollegiate athletics. Individuals associated with the athletics programs are prohibited, therefore, from commentating while acting in an official capacity on officiating other than directly to the Conference office.’”

Narduzzi made the comment to ESPN on the field at Acrisure Stadium following the Pitt win, and the quote eventually made it back to WVU head coach Neal Brown during his postgame press conference.

“Some of the calls we got — late hit out of bounds, they catch a ball with a hands in the face and I’ve never seen anything like it, you know? Wow,” Narduzzi told ESPN after the game. “We beat West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl, and we beat the officials, too, in one game.”

