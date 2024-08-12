Sports

Duquesne star Jimmy Clark III signs professional basketball contract

By George Michalowski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Duquesne v BYU OMAHA, NEBRASKA - MARCH 21: Jimmy Clark III #1 of the Duquesne Dukes drives the ball around Dallin Hall #30 of the Brigham Young Cougars during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at CHI Health Center on March 21, 2024 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Duquesne’s Jimmy “Tre” Clark III is on his way to becoming a professional basketball player.

On Sunday, professional basketball organization Bnei Ofek Dist Herzliya announced that Clark signed with the team. The team is based in Herzliya, Israel and won the 2022 Israel State Cup.

Clark earned All-Atlantic 10 honors this year, and also has two All-A10 defensive team honors along with an all-Atlantic 10 Tournament team nod this year as well. As a senior, this season, he averaged 15 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

