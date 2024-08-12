Duquesne star Jimmy Clark III signs professional basketball contract

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Duquesne’s Jimmy “Tre” Clark III is on his way to becoming a professional basketball player.

On Sunday, professional basketball organization Bnei Ofek Dist Herzliya announced that Clark signed with the team. The team is based in Herzliya, Israel and won the 2022 Israel State Cup.

Clark earned All-Atlantic 10 honors this year, and also has two All-A10 defensive team honors along with an all-Atlantic 10 Tournament team nod this year as well. As a senior, this season, he averaged 15 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group