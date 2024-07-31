Falter solid in return, déjà vu for Taylor in Pirates win over Astros

HOUSTON — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

While the trade deadline dominated the news cycle on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates still had a game to play against the Houston Astros.

Bailey Falter returned from the injured list and delivered a strong start while Michael A. Taylor homered for the second-straight game in the Pirates’ 6-2 win over the Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Falter (5-7) allowed a pair of runs, one of which was earned, in 5.1 innings pitched. The left-hander allowed six hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out three. It was his first start with the Pirates (55-52) since July 6.

