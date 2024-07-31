Sports

Falter solid in return, déjà vu for Taylor in Pirates win over Astros

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Falter solid in return, déjà vu for Taylor in Pirates win over Astros Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bailey Falter throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (Michael Wyke/AP)

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

HOUSTON — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

While the trade deadline dominated the news cycle on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates still had a game to play against the Houston Astros.

Bailey Falter returned from the injured list and delivered a strong start while Michael A. Taylor homered for the second-straight game in the Pirates’ 6-2 win over the Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Falter (5-7) allowed a pair of runs, one of which was earned, in 5.1 innings pitched. The left-hander allowed six hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out three. It was his first start with the Pirates (55-52) since July 6.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Shoppers in at least 5 local communities targeted by card skimmers, police say
  • Wanted fugitive in custody after SWAT situation in Carnegie
  • Beaver County officials speak out to clear up confusion on role during Trump’s Butler rally
  • VIDEO: Police investigating ‘smash and grab’ burglary at Wexford eyeglass store
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read