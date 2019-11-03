NORTH MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. - A Long Island football coach has been suspended because his team won big — too big.
The New York Times reports that Plainedge High School coach Robert Shaver received a one-game suspension after a Nassau County committee found he could have avoided an outsized 61-13 victory by his Red Devils against the Cyclones of South Side High School in Rockville Centre.
Plainedge is in North Massapequa.
A margin over 42 points triggers a review.
RELATED: Pa. youth football coach facing possible fine after blowout win
The committee determined Shaver should have pulled his starting players as the 4th quarter began.
Newsday reports Shaver told the committee both teams were unbeaten, and he feared a Cyclones come-back if he took out his starters.
An official with the National Federation of State High School Associations says in most places lopsided wins are typically handled by running out the clock or stopping play.
TRENDING NOW:
- Braddock police chief arrested after violent incident with girlfriend, documents say
- ’A piece of me is really missing’: Nalani Johnson's mother speaks about daughter's death
- Steelers, Mike Tomlin fined $100k for violating NFL injury policy
- VIDEO: Heavenly moves: Florida priest steals show at high school pep rally with dancing skills
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}