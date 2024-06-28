Sports

Former Pitt star Blake Hinson signs two-way deal with LA Lakers

By Karl Ludwig - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh v Duke DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 20: Blake Hinson #2 of the Pittsburgh Panthers celebrates in front of the Cameron Crazies following their 80-76 win against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images) (Lance King/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers may have turned heads by drafting Bronny James in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, but if you ask Pitt fans, Blake Hinson easily could’ve heard his name called in that slot.

So, it only makes sense that while it may not have come about through a Lakers’ draft selection, Hinson will still have a chance with the Lakers this summer. Hinson signed a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers following the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Draft, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Thursday night.

Hinson, despite a standout career in Pittsburgh over the last two years, was a longshot to be selected in the draft. But his size, three-point shooting and feel for the game bode well for his chances of carving out a career at the highest level of basketball.

