Former Pitt star Blake Hinson signs two-way deal with LA Lakers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

The Los Angeles Lakers may have turned heads by drafting Bronny James in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, but if you ask Pitt fans, Blake Hinson easily could’ve heard his name called in that slot.

So, it only makes sense that while it may not have come about through a Lakers’ draft selection, Hinson will still have a chance with the Lakers this summer. Hinson signed a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers following the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Draft, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Thursday night.

Hinson, despite a standout career in Pittsburgh over the last two years, was a longshot to be selected in the draft. But his size, three-point shooting and feel for the game bode well for his chances of carving out a career at the highest level of basketball.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group