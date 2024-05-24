JuJu Smith-Schuster could be on his way out of New England

This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Things didn’t go smooth for JuJu Smith-Schuster in New England last season, recording only 29 receptions for 260 yards (9.0 average) and one touchdown in 11 games. It was a far cry from what he produced in his one season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 and the five seasons he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Smith-Schuster had his best game of the year in the Patriots’ Week 14 win over the Steelers, catching four passes for 90 yards (22.5 average). His quarterback was Mac Jones for most of the year also, so that certainly could have played a part in his poor numbers.

However, with Bill Belichick no longer in New England, Patriots reporter Greg Bedard thinks new head coach Jerod Mayo might want to part ways with Smith-Schuster, as he’s not an ideal fit.

