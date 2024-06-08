Keller continues dominance, Cruz homers again for Pirates in shutout win over Twins

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Mitch Keller won his sixth-straight start and Oneil Cruz homered for the second-consecutive game for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 3-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park on Friday night.

Keller (8-3) completed six innings, bringing his streak of working six-plus innings to six starts, the longest by a Pirates’ pitcher since Gerrit Cole in 2015. He’s also pitched at least five innings in 44-straight starts, the longest by a Pirate since A.J. Burnett did it 49-straight times from 2012-13.

The Twins (33-30) had two on with nobody out in the top of the first inning but Keller prevented them from scoring, just as he did for the duration of his outing. The Pirates’ right-hander allowed seven hits, walked a pair and struck out eight batters.

