Major ACC news: Virginia’s Tony Bennett is retiring

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett is retiring immediately, as confirmed by Virginia basketball on Thursday.

In June 2024, Bennett signed a contract extension that secured his position through April 2030.

Bennett has been the head coach at Virginia since the 2009-10 season. He has led the Cavaliers to 10 NCAA Tournaments in his tenure and won the 2019 NCAA Championship. Bennett led his 2019 team to the national title one year after becoming the first NCAA tournament No. 1 seed to fall to a 16-seed (UMBC).

