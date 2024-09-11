McCutchen breaks game open; Pirates continue to best Marlins

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run blast to help lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to their sixth-straight win over the Miami Marlins, 6-4, at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

Just as they did on Monday night, the Pirates (69-76) jumped on the Marlins (54-91) early. With two in scoring position and nobody out in the first, Oneil Cruz brought home a run with a groundout to second. Two batters later, the Pirates scored another on a Jake Burger fielding error at third base on a Joey Bart grounder.

The score remained the same until the top of the fifth, when Jhonny Pereda drove in a run with a base hit off of Kyle Nicolas to get the Marlins on the board.

