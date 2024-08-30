Mike Tomlin reveals his favorite T.J. Watt story

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reflected on his first interaction with All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt. It occurred on the night before Watt’s pro day in 2017, and to say the least, it was a rather mundane visit. That’s just Watt’s personality, though. He’s a man of few words.

“We flew into Madison, Wisconsin, the night before his pro day. In an effort to get to know him, you take him out to eat. We had some other people there, but really I was there to kind of get a feel for him,” Tomlin told Eisen. “It was really fun and cool that he was really annoyed by the whole process. He didn’t want to chit-chat. He wasn’t interested in getting to know me or me getting to know him, he just wanted to get to work. And that’s kind of indicative of T.J.”

Watt, who won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, was the most statistically dominant defensive player in the NFL last season.

