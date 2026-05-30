Bryan Reynolds delivers walk-off win for Pirates in Jared Jones’ return

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

In Jared Jones’ return to the mound after right elbow surgery, the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Bryan Reynolds’ walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning on Friday night.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st, 1-0 MIN: Kody Clemens hit a two-out solo home run to right field off Jared Jones. Clemens turned on a 100.1 mph fastball up in the zone and sent it over the Clemente Wall.

Bottom 1st, 3-1 PIT: Nick Gonzales reached on an infield single against Taj Bradley and Brandon Lowe scored on third baseman Brooks Lee’s throwing error. With two in scoring position and one out, Oneil Crux plated a run with a groundout, and Konnor Griffin followed with an RBI single to center.

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