Keller gets rocked, Pirates drop series to Reds with loss on Sunday

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Mitch Keller lasted only two innings while his mound opponent was sharp as the Pirates were pummeled 10-2 by the Reds at Great American Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 1st, 3-0 CIN: Mitch Keller (6-8) hung a 1-2 breaking ball to Sal Stewart, who hit a 420-foot solo home run to left field. The Reds (53-58) tacked on two more, one when center fielder Jhostynxon Garcia had trouble tracking a fly ball to center, which gave Tyler Stephenson an RBI double. Nathaniel Lowe followed with an RBI single to right.

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