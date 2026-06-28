O’Hearn, Pirates slug their way to win; salvage series vs. Reds

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Ryan O’Hearn hit two of his team’s four home runs as the Pirates salvaged their series against the Reds with a 9-4 win at PNC Park on Sunday.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 2nd, 4-0 PIT: The Pirates (42-42) opened the inning with three straight hits off Brady Singer (3-7) and Esmerlyn Valdez’s ground-rule double to left pushed across the first run of the game. Tyler Callihan followed with a 412-foot three-run home run to right field, his third of the season.

Top 4th, 4-2 PIT: Elly De La Cruz reached on second baseman Brandon Lowe’s error and Sal Stewart doubled to right off Mitch Keller (6-5). Both runners scored on a JJ Bleday single to center.

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