Pittsburgh Pirates

O’Hearn, Pirates slug their way to win; salvage series vs. Reds

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Reds Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn hits a three-run home run off Cincinnati Reds pitcher Pierce Johnson during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Ryan O’Hearn hit two of his team’s four home runs as the Pirates salvaged their series against the Reds with a 9-4 win at PNC Park on Sunday.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 2nd, 4-0 PIT: The Pirates (42-42) opened the inning with three straight hits off Brady Singer (3-7) and Esmerlyn Valdez’s ground-rule double to left pushed across the first run of the game. Tyler Callihan followed with a 412-foot three-run home run to right field, his third of the season.

Top 4th, 4-2 PIT: Elly De La Cruz reached on second baseman Brandon Lowe’s error and Sal Stewart doubled to right off Mitch Keller (6-5). Both runners scored on a JJ Bleday single to center.

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