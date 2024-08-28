Pirates blow 7 run lead, cement sweep with 14-10 loss to Cubs

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

When Paul Skenes left his Wednesday start after five solid innings, the Pirates held a 10-3 lead. From there, the bullpen surrendered 11 unanswered runs as Chicago swept the Pirates (62-71) in Pittsburgh.

Chicago drove up Paul Skenes’ pitch count early, making him labor on a muggy afternoon and forcing him out of the game after five innings, six strikeouts and 82 pitches. The Cubs then tormented the Pirates’ bullpen, culminating in David Bednar’s sixth blown save of the season.

Designated hitter Bryan Reynolds led the early offensive surge, hitting a towering homer and reaching base four times.

